Te Ohu Auahi Mutunga quit coaches out in force for World Smokefree Day

Some of the Te Ohu Auahi Mutunga team spreading the commit to quit message are Ricky Fonoti (left), Lupa Daly-Pene, Terewai Simmonds, Marilyn McKay and Paora Ropata. Photo / Judith Lacy

At the current rate, Aotearoa will not achieve its aspirational goal of becoming a smokefree country by 2025 without a concerted effort.

Doing their best to keep the momentum going on World Smokefree Day on May 31 were 10 quit coaches from Te Ohu Auahi Mutunga. TOAM is the stop smoking service that covers the MidCentral DHB region.

The quit coaches gave out chocolate and information about their services - free support, free information and free access to treatment options. Most of the 10 are former smokers.

TOAM works one-on-one and in groups with smokers who want to quit. Quit coach Marilyn McKay says they are fun to work with.

"We're everywhere really, everywhere you want to see us." This includes workplaces, homes, clinics and GP surgeries.

MidCentral DHB medical officer of health Dr Robert Weir says World Smokefree Day is about empowering our communities, especially our Māori and Pacific communities, to lead healthier, longer lives and support their whānau to do the same.

"All of us, especially young people, are influenced by those around us, so if we don't see people smoking, we are less likely to smoke ourselves," Dr Weir says.

Aotearoa has come a long way in its smokefree journey. Banning tobacco sponsorship and advertising, outlawing the sale of single cigarettes and recent plain packaging laws have all helped reduce smoking rates.

However, evidence shows Aotearoa at its current rate will not achieve its aspirational goal of becoming a smokefree country by 2025 without a concerted effort, Dr Weir says.

"More and more New Zealanders are becoming smokefree or not taking up smoking at all."

World Smokefree Day was created by the World Health Organisation in 1987. In other countries it is known as World No Tobacco Day.

• People can self-refer to TOAM on 0800 40 50 11 or can be referred through hospitals and GPs. You can also follow TOAM on Facebook and Instagram.