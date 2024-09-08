Trick or Treat will be back at Te Manawa in Palmerston North next month for the third year in a row

These sweets, also known as hard candy, are made by heating sugar-based syrups to very high temperatures. The term “boiled” is a misnomer, the sugar doesn’t boil in the traditional sense.

Instead, it melts and undergoes a series of chemical changes. The highest temperature the sugar syrup reaches tells you what the syrup will be like when it cools.

These temperatures can range from 106C to over 149C. The various stages are named after the shape the molten sugar takes when dropped into water to cool.

Starting with the threads stage where thin strands of sugar are formed, and then progressing to the soft ball stage where you’ll find your fudge. The firm ball stage is next, ideal for creamy caramel candies, while the hard ball stage suits marshmallows and toffee.

The soft crack stage at 132C produces your butterscotch and taffy, and the hard crack stage at an incredible temperature of 149C is perfect for drops, lollipops and lozenges.

Once the sugar has cooled enough to be handled with professional confectionery gloves often coated with an oil, it is then fed through the machine to shape.

Once fully cooled, the sheet of candy could be dropped and would break into individual pieces.

Historically, when sugar became widely available in the 19th century, we saw more of these hard-boiled sweets appear as a cheaper alternative to other sweet treats on the market, such as crystallised fruits.

Many apothecaries used sugar candy to make their prescriptions more palatable to their customers, and marketing them as a remedy or healthy option.

Te Manawa Trick or Treat will be back for the third year in a row on October 30-31 for a kooky and spooky exploration of the museum like you’ve never seen it before!

And of course, it wouldn’t be Halloween without the candy, which will be provided by local sweet company Carousel Confectionery.

More information is available at Te Manawa.nz