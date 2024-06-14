Peter Bush's sports journalism career began in 1949 when he photographed his first rugby test match for the New Zealand Herald.

Peter Bush's sports journalism career began in 1949 when he photographed his first rugby test match for the New Zealand Herald.

Te Manawa Museum is to hold another auction of renowned photojournalist Peter Bush’s work, after the success of a silent auction in April.

The August 8 event will launch the museum’s Peter Bush Archive fundraising campaign, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire a part of Bush’s legacy and other rugby paraphernalia generously donated to the cause.

It follows a silent auction in April, held during the New Zealand Rugby Museum’s Rugby Jamboree in Palmerston North, that offered Bush’s fans the chance to own a piece of his work. These prints, each bearing his signature, span a 60-year journey through New Zealand’s rugby history, immortalising key players and unforgettable moments.

Bush captured the essence of rugby, particularly through the 1960s and 1970s. He died last December, aged 93.

The auction’s proceeds went to the conservation of his extensive collection of images, now in Te Manawa’s care.

One of the most talked-about pieces was The Banishment of Murdoch, a haunting image that captures a pivotal moment in New Zealand rugby. Keith Murdoch was a talented player whose actions off the field led to his infamous exit from the All Blacks team during their 1972 tour of Britain. After a match against Wales in Cardiff, he was involved in an altercation with a security guard at the Angel Hotel, which led to him being the first All Black to be sent home from a tour. Bush later reflected on this as “the saddest photo I ever took”.

Guest speakers at the August event will include Dame Farah Palmer and Hamish McKay.

More information on the event and tickets are at temanawa.co.nz.