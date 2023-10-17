Heart-stopping surprises await around every corner at Te Manawa Museum this spooky season.

Te Manawa Museum has a week of fun in store for families during the spooky season.

The museum has worked with the Linton Community Board and Palmy Bid to craft events with a varied Halloween flavour to suit every whānau.

Visitors to the Halloween Fright Nights on October 27 and 28 can enjoy a fright-filled journey through a museum that has undergone a spooktacular transformation. Excitement and heart-stopping surprises await around every corner.

There will be food trucks and fire performances to add extra spice.

Each night gets going at 6.30pm and runs late. Entry is $8 a person and this event is recommended for ages 8 and above.

For a more easy-going, community-focused evening, the Tamariki Treat Trail opens on October 30 and 31. Te Manawa received a huge community response when this event debuted in 2022 and this year it takes place on two nights instead of one.

It’s a great opportunity for the kids to dress up – and the adults too, if they want – and have a great time in a safe and whimsical wonderland. Children will collect stamps at all the trick-or-treat locations throughout the museum, then trade them in for goodies.

The doors are open from 6pm to 8pm. Entry is $5 for children under 12 and $2 for everyone else.