Te Manawa art classes foster children's artistic curiosity

Te Manawa's Creative Kids programme lets kids get even more art time each week.

There's always a lot for kids to do on a visit to Te Manawa, especially with BUGS! Our Backyard Heroes open in the museum building and lots of diverse, challenging artwork on display in the art gallery.

But perhaps the kids want a bit more than that. Maybe a particular artwork has inspired their desire to have a go. That's where Te Manawa's Curiosity Club after-school programme comes in.

Every Wednesday during the term there is Creative Kids, an afternoon art class from 3.45pm to 4.45pm.

"This is a new art experience outside the classroom that lets kids extend their interests or be inspired in new directions," Te Manawa educator Mirjam de Oude says.

Creative Kids uses works from the Te Manawa collection to get young artists thinking and then gives them the freedom to create their own works using a variety of techniques.

All materials are supplied.

"We have no shortage of space for experimenting within that creative process," Mirjam says.

She hopes children will take their class experience and expand on it at home or school.

"An hour always feels too short to get everything done that you want to!"

Individual classes are $15 each while a concession card is $115, which covers all nine classes during the term.

Classes are clipped off the card as they are attended; unused classes are transferable between terms.

Bookings are essential as places are limited; call 0800-4-A-MUSEUM or visit the front desk.