Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere visited Botanical Road Pharmacy recently.

OPINION

The coalition Government has delivered its first Budget, and the choices it has made are now clear. It has chosen to take a path that will make everyday life harder for many New Zealanders.

Around the country, and here in Palmerston North, people are worried the cost of living and inequality are on the rise. Rent, unemployment and child poverty are also projected to rise, while thousands lose their jobs and incomes as a direct result of the Government’s choices.

We’ve heard from people whose tax cuts won’t cover the cost of their prescriptions, transport costs or other supports that have been cut. They feel National has given with one hand and taken away with the other.

This month, I visited Botanical Road Pharmacy and heard how reintroducing the co-payment for prescriptions will affect those in our community. Before Labour scrapped the co-payment last year, the pharmacy had a large number of uncollected prescriptions, which locals could not afford. Some people with multiple prescribed medications were forced to choose between them, and pharmacists were often asked to guide their decision-making about which prescription medicines they should prioritise. This pressure eased with Labour’s removal of the co-payment but is now set to return.

With the re-introduction of the $5 co-payment announced in Budget 2024, only those with a Community Services Card, 14-17-year-olds who are dependants of Community Services Card holders, those aged 65 years and older, and young people under 14 years old will be eligible for free prescriptions. Community Services Card holders will need to make sure they take their card with them when picking up their prescriptions to ensure they are able to collect them free of charge.

As a former teacher, I’m really proud of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme Labour introduced in 2019, which provides nutritious lunches to more than 236,000 students around New Zealand. Locally, I’ve met with a number of teachers and principals since this programme was introduced who have seen the benefits of hot, healthy school lunches with regard to learning and attendance.

I recently met with the principal of a local school where they are still unsure how changes to this programme will work for them, and what it will mean for their students. With the cut to funding in Budget 2024, some schools will be forced to downgrade their provisions to that of a school snack. This is unfortunate for our tamariki who are currently benefiting from these nutritious lunches.

On a brighter note, congratulations are in order for a couple of local organisations. Speladd assists those who learn differently, and does an amazing job helping all learners to reach their potential. I enjoyed popping in for a piece of cake to congratulate them on celebrating 25 years last week.

I’m a huge supporter of Centrepoint Theatre and love to get along to shows where I can - on occasion, I’ve even been pulled up on stage as part of the show. It was a privilege to help celebrate Centrepoint’s 50 years of theatre in Manawatū over the weekend - huge congratulations to all involved.