Tangi Utikere: Palmerston Nth residents shown 'incredible resilience'

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere.

I trust you all managed to have a relaxing and refreshing festive break and that the batteries are recharged for the year ahead. A year full of possibilities and opportunities lies ahead of our community.

I still feel humbled by the strong endorsement from the community to serve as the MP for Palmerston North, a responsibility I do not take lightly.

Last week I attended the away caucus in Nelson. Held at the start of every year, it's a chance for all our Labour MPs to get together and consolidate our intentions for the year.

While the Labour team had great discussions, it also gave us an opportunity to provide some focus for the year ahead - the Year of the Vaccine. Developing plans to roll-out the Covid-19 vaccination is among our top priorities.



Given the global issues that form the backdrop of this year, the path ahead isn't straightforward. However, it's very encouraging that our early approach against Covid-19 has had a strong and positive impact on New Zealand's recovery.

We have developed initiatives to protect jobs, support small businesses, and boost apprenticeships in key industries. In short, we're making solid investments in our future.

In our region, we've bounced back stronger than expected. This is an outcome due in no small part to the incredible resilience demonstrated by each and every one of you.

I'm encouraged and heartened by the strong community spirit, collaboration and innovation that is so clearly evident in our region.

It's been full steam ahead for me since October. My time in Wellington includes being a member of the Environment Select Committee, and the deputy chair of the Governance and Administration Select Committee.

I have also turned my mind to possible private member's bills I may wish to introduce to Parliament.

My electorate office is open weekdays for constituents who wish to get in touch. I will also be hosting regular events.

Being accessible as the local MP is a strong motivator, and my upcoming events include my regular stint at the Albert Street Market and Coffee and Politics on Thursday evenings once a month beginning in April.

I will soon be launching my Palmy pop-up sessions where I will go to a different suburb each time, to meet with my constituents. I look forward to seeing you soon.

A new year brings new possibilities, so let's walk into 2021 together with optimism and strength. Kia manuia.

+ Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.