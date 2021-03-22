Tangi Utikere: Many ways I'm accessible to my electorate

The Government is working to transition to a low emissions economy and reduce the impacts of climate change. Photo / Unsplash

Opinion:

As we head into autumn, there's plenty of work to do.

Next week is the Palmerston North Housing Summit, organised by the city council for housing sector groups to discuss the way forward that will work best for our city. Housing, as we all know, is an issue that requires long-term multifaceted solutions. Getting many heads together in one room is a great strategy to ensure the best options and ideas are considered for Palmerston North.



My time in Wellington involves being a member of two select committees: I'm Deputy Chair of Governance and Administration, and a member of the Environment Select Committee. As a member of the latter, I've been actively involved in the Asia Pacific Forums on Climate Change. I've attended a series of Zoom meetings with international players across the globe, collectively sharing ideas and inspiration, with a focus on enabling resilience.

These international forums have been a great accompaniment to the work the Government is doing to transition to a low emissions economy and reduce the impacts of climate change.

As the local MP, it's very important to me that I'm accessible to my electorate. My office is open during the week and my professional staff have so far this year handled more than 150 constituent issues and queries on my behalf.

Additionally, I hold three regular events to stay in touch. I will run the first of my Palmy Pop-up sessions in the community within the next week. These are held in different suburbs each time, with constituents able to book a 20-minute appointment.

The first one sees me visit Awapuni, and the second will be held in Roslyn. I also have a regular stall at the Albert Street Market, usually on the second Saturday of each month. Plus I have the first Coffee and Politics event at Café Royale at the end of April – always a great opportunity to catch up on the latest policy developments and what they mean for Palmerston North.

As we head into the Easter break, I hope you get to have a relaxing break and spend some quality time with friends and family.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.