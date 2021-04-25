Tangi Utikere: Health reforms to do away with unnecessary bureaucracy

Health Minister Andrew Little, flanked by Associate Health Ministers, from left, Aupito William Sio, Peeni Henare and Dr Ayesha Verrall, at a press conference after announcing the Government's health reforms. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion:

Last week big reforms were announced, a plan to establish a truly national public health service. One that is cohesive, equitable, accessible and people-centred.

These reforms will do away with duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy across regions, putting greater emphasis on primary and community health services. Ultimately, it's about shifting the focus of our public health service from treatment to prevention.

Plus it's about giving Māori greater control over the wellbeing of their people and more influence throughout the system – not only because it's central to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, but also to ensure everyone has the same access to good health outcomes. Pasifika people and communities will also get improved access to health services.

These reforms will ensure the kind of treatment people get will no longer be determined by where they live. As stated by Minister for Health Andrew Little, "Our goal is a health system that helps all New Zealanders to live longer in good health and have the best possible quality of life."

All 20 district health boards will be replaced with a new Crown entity, Health New Zealand, which will be responsible for running hospitals and commissioning primary and community health services. It will have four regional divisions.

Responsibility for public health issues will rest with a new Public Health Authority, and a new Māori Health Authority will monitor the state of Māori health and have the ability to commission services directly. The system will be overseen by a strengthened Ministry of Health, which will also advise the Government on policy matters.

News from my electorate office is that I have two events this week. Coffee and Politics is back on Thursday, April 29, at Café Royale from 6.30pm–8pm. We'll be joined by guest speaker Michael Wood, Minister of Transport and Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety.

On Saturday, May 1, I hold another Palmy pop-up session in the Roslyn Library. If you'd like to make a 20-minute pop-up appointment, please contact my office - email Palmerston.north@parliament.govt.nz or phone 356 5958.

+ Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.