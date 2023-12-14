Tangi Utikere says the Manawatū Multicultural Council annual dinner was a great way to acknowledge many of the volunteers who make this important organisation tick.

OPINION

Christmas is just around the corner, and Palmy is looking extremely festive. It was great to see a wonderful weekend of celebrations take place with A Very Palmy Christmas Concert and A Very Palmy Christmas Parade getting locals into the Christmas spirit.

Parliament has begun again after the general election, and it was very special to be part of the ceremonial and traditional elements that made up the Commission Opening and State Opening of Parliament. I was honoured to be sworn in as the member of Parliament for Palmerston North for a second time, and am looking forward to holding the Government to account during the next few years.

I’m also excited to contribute to Parliament as Opposition spokesman for transport, oceans and fisheries, and associate education (Pacific). Transport in particular is a big portfolio and one that I have previously campaigned on locally, in support of the Capital Connection. I value the importance of access to and use of local resources, and my background in education and local government will be beneficial in my other portfolio areas.

I also continue as chief whip, which involves supporting our caucus and advancing our agenda in Opposition.

It was a pleasure to congratulate those participants visiting for the International Rose Trial Awards. It was also a chance for me to provide an update on the progress of our roses at home.

Missoula Day was a great way to celebrate our strong link with one of our sister cities. The Palmy Bid team did a great job of organising this.

I also attended the Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust open day, which was a huge success and a great opportunity for many community groups and organisations to come together and share the good work they all do.

My electorate office will close at 4pm on Thursday, December 21, and reopen at 9.30am on Monday, January 15.

I wish you all a very merry Christmas, and a safe and happy holiday season.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.