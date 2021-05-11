Taki Rua brings Sing to Me to Palmerston North

Emma Katene as Whetū and Rutene Spooner as Ata in Sing to Me. Photo / Philip Merry

Taki Rua's love story straddling two worlds, Sing to Me, comes to Palmerston North on May 19 and 20.

Two worlds collide when mild-mannered optometrist Ata and fierce sea maiden Whetū fall in love. From the first flourishes of romance to the arrival of a child born of both land and sea, this love story cascades through challenging waters when cultures collide and the world burns.

Set against the backdrop of a climate in crisis, Sing to Me is a reimagining of pūrākau (stories) of old in the 21st century. It interweaves comedy with song and characters to fall in love with.

Actors Rutene Spooner and Emma Katene work with live musician/performer Te Aihe to evoke a modern mythical realm.

Sing to Me is written by Alex Lodge, who was inspired by the legend of Pania of the Reef, and directed by Miriama McDowell.

It is not Taki Rua's first time in Manawatū, having toured Cellfish in 2019 and Tiki Taane Mahuta in 2017.

Taki Rua kahukura/chief executive Tānemahuta Grey says bringing the production to share with his Rangitāne iwi and the Manawatū community is a great privilege.

Kaiwhakahaere matua/general manager Nathan McKendry is an old boy of Palmerston North Boys' High, and is overjoyed at the prospect of bringing Sing to Me to his hometown.

"I have come back to my home town with many projects over the years I have been away. Sing to Me is a project that I am proud to bring to Palmerston North and its audiences."

Taki Rua is dedicated to producing, commissioning, and developing theatre with a distinctively Māori voice.

Sing to Me play premiered in Wellington earlier this year, and then wowed audiences at Auckland Arts Festival.

The Details

What: Sing to Me

When: May 19 and 20, 7.30pm

Where: Wallace Development Company Theatre

Tickets: Eventfinda