Takaro Association Football Club 9th grade Leopards players practise their ball skills under the new lights. Photo / Judith Lacy

The dew has well and truly settled. The blush of the setting sun is just a memory, the fallen leaves testament to the season.

Yet, focus on the footballers and it almost could be daylight.

Coaches call out instructions and encouragement.

“Keep it going.”

“Run to the ball.”

“Two, one, let’s go.”

“Now we are going to get into a game of possession.”

Takaro Association Football Club’s training ground, Takaro Park, now has seven LED lights illuminating the fields and netball/basketball courts.

The club received almost $200,000 from Central Energy Trust for the project.

Takaro Association Football Club club captain Madz Buchanan says the trust was absolutely fantastic and really helpful throughout the process.

Basketball Manawatū, Takaro Netball and Palmerston North City Council were on board with the project.

The court lights are on until 9pm and there are always kids shooting hoops when Buchanan is at the park late. Beforehand, the courts had no dedicated lights.

He says the lights are amazing; it is like playing in the daylight.

Takaro AFC had 10 junior teams last year and 15 this year. Training is held on the same night to make it easier for parents. The new lights have meant the club can accommodate the growth and keep the Tuesday training nights.

There are 185 registered kids this year and other teams also use the facilities on Tuesday nights, he says.

Some of the new LED lights at Takaro Park in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

The new lights are good for the community with many kids using the park.

The three old lights at the back of the park are expensive to run and the club plans to apply for money to get them replaced or at least switched to LED.

Those lights are lower than the new lights, which are much higher so not in a player’s eyes when they are heading the ball.

One of the old lights is working at half strength. Buchanan says electricians replaced the bulb and fittings to no avail.

The levelling of the pitch has been delayed as city council staff went to Hawke’s Bay to help with the cleanup after Cyclone Gabrielle. It will now happen in spring.

Changing rooms are still on the table and Buchanan hopes the council will come on board.

Takaro AFC’s adult teams have grown from eight to 10 this season.











