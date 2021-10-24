Tach Baroque Quartet to play at Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

The Tach Ensemble are violinist Shontae Arthur, harpsichord player Roy Tankersley, cellist Annie Hunt and flautist Ingrid Culliford. Photo / Supplied

The Tach Baroque Quartet returns to the Globe Sunday Matinee series to perform a programme of 18th century music for flute, violin, cello and harpsichord by the German Telemann and the French Couperin and Rameau.

Almost completely self-taught in music, Telemann is one of the most prolific composers in history. Two of his quartets will be performed on Sunday. Similar music was being created in France with a quite different flavour, as will be apparent in the piece by Couperin on the programme.

Harpsichord player Roy Tankersley will perform two colourful pieces by Rameau depicting swirls of dust in a high wind, and the pecking of a hen. As a foil to the Baroque music the programme will include a piece by 20th century Brazilian composer Villa-Lobos for flute and cello – Jet Whistle.

The performers have distinguished backgrounds. Flute player Ingrid Culliford spent many years studying and working in London as a freelance flautist where she worked with several known orchestras and chamber ensembles. After teaching at Trinity College and the Royal Academy of Music Junior Department, Culliford returned to New Zealand in 1994.

Since then, she has worked as a casual extra with the NZSO and is a recording artist for Radio New Zealand. In 2019, she was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music education.

Violinist Shontae Arthur has had violin and piano lessons since she was 7. She completed her ATCL violin exam when she was 15 and passed her ATCL piano diploma last year.

Cellist Annie Hunt was born and grew up in Whanganui and spent 25 years teaching and doing professional freelance work in orchestras, quartets and theatres in Britain. She moved back to Whanganui in 2017 and teaches strings at four schools in Whanganui and two in Marton.

Harpsichord player Roy Tankersley completed post-graduate studies at the Guildhall School of Music in London. He has been involved in music education at secondary and tertiary levels for 40 years, performs on organ and harpsichord and has directed various choirs. Since 2003, Tankersley has worked as a freelance performer, teacher and adjudicator.

Under present level 2 Covid regulations seating will be limited and audience members are invited to be masked.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, October 31, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Admission by donation - suggested $5