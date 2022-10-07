Retiring Palmerston North city councillors Renee Dingwall (left), Aleisha Rutherford and Susan Baty. Photos / Supplied

For 34 of the past 43 years, there has been a Baty around the Palmerston North City Council table.

But with the retirement of councillor Susan Baty, that era ends. In her valediction on Wednesday, Baty said being a councillor had been one of the best things of her life.

Her first time in the chamber was when her father was married there more than 30 years ago.

Les Baty was a councillor from 1979 to 1989 and Susan's brother Les Baty served from 1989-2001. Susan Baty has also served 12 years.

She said she knew it was a special day as councillor Vaughan Dennison came five minutes early for the meeting, the last of the triennium.

Baty said she was disappointed in the state of the T & G building in Broadway Ave. It had always annoyed her the council didn't have the power to get the owners to paint it.

However, she was so happy about the sale of the old post office building and that the "awful veranda" will go.

She paid tribute to mayor Grant Smith. "His knowledge, drive and passion for this city is outstanding, which is why companies like Safari [Group] are willing to invest in the old post office."

Many other councils couldn't put party politics aside and work together but Palmerston North had. She was sitting between Labour councillors Zulfiqar Butt and Lorna Johnson.

"Today, I must be the rose between the two thorns."

Baty thanked her friend and former councillor colleague Tangi Utikere, who was also part of the class of 2010. They had always worked together as the quinella.

"Many people cannot understand what a Labour MP and a National Party chair would have in common but you'd be surprised."

Reflecting on the Nature Calls project, Baty said she couldn't believe she had visited eight wastewater treatment plants and enjoyed the experience.

In 2012, she was appointed deputy chair of the District Licensing Committee and in 2016 she took over as chair, a role she will continue.

Aleisha Rutherford is retiring after three terms. She has been deputy mayor since November 2020.

Rutherford said her support for Māori wards had always been driven by her aspiration to take every opportunity she could to uphold and honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Nine years ago, she had a strong social media presence using Facebook as a tool to engage with the community.

"As a young woman in politics I really had no idea what I was getting myself into in this space. The request for sexual photos in exchange for a vote at election time, unwanted images of male genitalia, and the stream of negative comments is not something that was included in our induction to council."

There was a need to push back on the narrative that, because elected members had decided to run for a public role, they deserved what they got on social media.

Councillor Renee Dingwall is retiring due to ill health and attended the meeting in a wheelchair.

She said it had been an absolute honour to represent the community as the first Pasifika woman and first Samoan elected to the city council.

"Dealing with a global pandemic was not something I had considered when I put my hand up for this role. It wasn't part of my pros and cons, it didn't feature in my risk assessments. But it is what it is and we have all learnt a huge amount from this experience," Dingwall said.

The past three years had felt like a lifetime, she said, especially when she thought about cycle lanes and parking fees.

Dingwall said the mayor and her had not always agreed but she was really glad they are both passionate about Palmerston North.