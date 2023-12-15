Paula is the resident darner at SuperGrans' stand at Palmerston North Repair Cafe.

Paula is creative, crafty and community-driven. Volunteering at SuperGrans Manawatū and Palmerston North Repair Cafe is a logical extension of these passions to share her skills.

Paula became a regular volunteer for SuperGrans Manawatū after learning about the organisation at a monthly repair cafe. She teaches a weekly sewing class for SuperGrans, which empowers and guides people to develop life skills such as sewing, knitting, preserving and cooking.

Paula loves her sewing class, which up to five people attend each week. She appreciates being involved with SuperGrans, saying it has given her a sense of community and belonging.

There are many volunteering opportunities within SuperGrans and inquiries are welcomed. Eighteen months in, Paula has found a space where she feels like she is part of a team.

Paula also volunteers for Palmerston North Repair Cafe, where she is the resident darner and cuddly toy mending specialist. Her skills arguably bring the biggest smiles to every cafe, as a child (and a relieved parent) has their beloved toy returned to a happier state.

Paula says she loves the challenge of finding a solution to a problem. She knows how teddy bears are constructed as she has made them herself.

To find out more about SuperGrans visit sgmanawatu.org.nz or email manager Joanne Baird at manager@sgmanawatu.org.nz.

To find out more about Palmerston North Repair Cafe follow it on Facebook.

SuperGrans Manawatū is a member group of Environment Network Manawatū.