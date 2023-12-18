Hurricanes loose forward and Manawatū Turbos captain Brayden Iose is looking forward to March 22's game against the Melbourne Rebels. Photo / RADAR Photography

The Hurricanes return to Palmerston North for their Super Rugby Pacific match against the Melbourne Rebels on March 22.

The round five fixture will be the second consecutive year the Hurricanes have taken their regional game to CET Arena.

Fans turned out in droves for this year’s match against Western Force, which Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee hopes will be replicated in 2024.

“We are delighted to be heading back to Palmerston North for the second time in two years. Connecting with the wider Hurricanes region is important to us and the Manawatū community were brilliant in uniting behind the Hurricanes and the event. We are confident that will happen again, especially with the number of Manawatū players in our squad,” Lee said.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith is thrilled the Hurricanes are returning.

The arena is a world-class regional sporting facility that is geared up to host significant events just like this, Smith said.

“For me, it’s a special feeling to run out in a Hurricanes jersey and play in front of a home crowd in Palmerston North. It was an incredible atmosphere at this year’s game against the Force, so we hope it all happens again in front of a packed crowd on March 22.”