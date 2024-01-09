Part of the Tama and the Taniwha StoryWalk at Himatangi Beach. When Tama's sisters tease him about a taniwha being in the river, he takes a deep breath and dives in anyway.

StoryWalk is now at Himatangi Beach.

It is Manawatū District’s third StoryWalk and features Tama and the Taniwha, a story of friendship in a fun and quirky tale. Written by New Zealander Melanie Koster, the story seamlessly integrates Māori words and phrases for readers of all ages to become familiar with, alongside the eye-catching and bold illustrations by the author’s daughter, Monica Koster.

“StoryWalks help to reignite the imagination and childlike sense of discovery for readers of all ages,” Manawatū District Council community hub programmes leader Marie Willis says.

StoryWalks are reproduced pages on large placards allowing readers to appreciate the detail of each page.

Alongside the StoryWalk, over the past year council staff have installed a redesigned flying fox, a pump track, a skate park that has been repurposed from a Feilding redevelopment, and a covered barbecue area.

The upgrade at Himatangi Beach was driven by Peter Shore who sadly died last year. Affectionately known as Pistol Pete, Shore was a council employee and worked closely with the Himatangi community to create the vision for this space.

The StoryWalk at Himatangi Beach joins the other new attractions of a flying fox, pump track and skate park.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Amercian Anne Ferguson and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

The concept took off in New Zealand during the first Covid lockdown in 2020. Libraries throughout the country put up boards with book pages laminated to them for people to read on their walks.

There are also StoryWalks at Kōwhai Park in Feilding and Mt Lees Reserve.



