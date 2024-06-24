The history of some of the area's early settlers is uncovered, and their stories told, during the cemetery tours.

The chance to step back in time and hear the stories of some of Woodville’s early pioneers and settlers is on offer this Sunday.

Organised by the Friends of the Old Gorge Cemetery in Woodville group, a tour of the historic cemetery will take place in the afternoon and offer an insight into the lives of those who lived in the area in times gone by.

Joan McIntyre, a member of Friends of the Old Gorge Cemetery, said they get people from all across the region, and further afield joining the tours.

“Each tour is different, with visits to early settlers or soldiers’ graves and stories of the young and old who we find buried here.”

Tours run on the fifth Sunday of any given month, meaning there are usually around four tours a year. This Sunday’s tour will focus on visiting the graves of some of Woodville’s residents who died in 1924.

McIntyre said the upcoming tour includes the grave of James Barrott. Barrott was one of the first white settlers in the Woodville area. He was in charge of the kiln as a lime burner for the Manchester Corporation as early as 1874, so when he died he would have lived in the district for around 50 years.

Another of the early settlers who died in 1924 was Kate Connolly, who married John Sinclair in 1875, having five children with him. John is reported to have died in Timaru in 1898, while Kate was living with her daughter Claire Mary.

Some names were clearly popular names of their times, with three Williams featuring in Sunday’s planned tour.

William Halliday spent three years farming at Woodville when he first came to New Zealand, before being one of the first three settlers in the old Woodville Tiraumea block. He eventually settled in Pahīatua and was buried in the old gorge cemetery to be near his daughter who died in 1889, said McIntyre.

William Hartstone was well known for his farming and cheese-making at the top of McLean St, while William Gillham was the sexton in Woodville in around 1891 and did a lot of contracting work in the district.

McIntyre said all are welcome to come and listen to the stories of these settlers and others.

“Come along and hear the more stories of these early settlers, who worked hard to make a living in this district.”

If the weather is wet on the day an alternative, virtual tour, will run at the Rinitawa Gallery, she said.

The Details

What: Gorge Cemetery tour

When: Sunday, June 30, 2pm

Where: Meet at the upper gate - Old Gorge Cemetery in Woodville. If wet, same time in the Rinitawa Gallery.

More details: Contact Joan on 06 376 5690



