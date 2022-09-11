Steve's Tyre Service owner Steve Deans says it has always been part of his business model to help the community. Photo / Judith Lacy

Steve's Tyre Service has started charging for puncture repairs, but customers don't mind.

The Palmerston North business had offered free puncture repairs for eight years. But owner Steve Deans noticed customers were not comfortable getting something for free and wanted to pay, or pay in kind with beer or morning tea.

So in June, Steve's Tyre Service started charging $10 for each puncture repair with all the money going to Arohanui Hospice. The hospice was his wife Kelly Deans' idea due to the financial challenges it is facing.

The business used to do about 150 puncture repairs a month, but since charging for them this has increased to about 250 a month.

Deans says it was not his intention to create extra business, but as motorists heard of the hospice donation they have sought Steve's Tyre Service out.

And the team haven't missed out on morning tea treats entirely, with hospice staff making smoko tucker for them. More importantly, some customers have made a donation to hospice on top of the $10 charge.

Steve's Tyre Service opened in 2013, and Deans says it has always been part of his business model to give back to the community. The business sponsors kids' sports teams and is a Replay - NZ collection point. Replay - NZ recycles new and used sports gear for children who are unable to access their own. Deans says customers fill the bin up every couple of weeks.

Steve's Tyre Auto Care next door opened a year ago. It was an easy decision to move into that space because many customers were seeking warrants of fitness and vehicle servicing, Deans says.