Palmerston North City Council class of 2022-25. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

OPINION:

How much would you spend to convince a hiring manager that you should get a job with a starting salary of just over $47,000 a year? Would you go as high as spending $28,000?

Being a city councillor is unusual in that your hiring manager is essentially anyone and everyone in the city. And candidates spend up big to impress us voters.

In the October Palmerston North City Council election, Orphee Mickalad spent $28,931.37. That’s $15,762.20 more than the second-highest spender and unsuccessful candidate, Rhia Taonui, at $13,169.17. The remainder of the field spent under $9000, with most well under.

This figure won’t surprise many as Mickalad has brought a very different style of campaigning to Palmerston North, including in his 2021 byelection win.

Mickalad declared he received “various donations totalling $9250 (none of which exceeded the $1500 mark prescribed in the legislation)”.

Local election campaigning in Palmerston North is changing. We are starting to see massive electronic billboards, high-quality videography and heavy online and social media advertising. It’s no longer just a billboards and flyers game.

In saying that, highest-polling councillor William Wood spent significantly less and had a more traditional campaign. This does, however, come on the back of a National Party campaign in 2020 and second place in the 2021 council byelection, which significantly raised his profile.

Wood declared donations of $2000 from himself. There is no need to declare donations from yourself, as it is assumed you are paying for your own campaign unless declared otherwise.

The more traditional campaigning is still successful for longer-term councillors like Karen Naylor and Rachel Bowen, who spent as little as $480 and $240 respectively. Ultimately these councillors have built their relationships and reputation in the city over many years.

Six candidates did not return their declarations to Election Services by the December 9 deadline: Roly Fitzgerald, Les Fugle, Glenn Mitchell, Sam Walmsley, Anton Woollams and Chiu Yeung Lee.

Candidates are required to only declare donations that exceed $1500.

Many will say that $1499 is a small amount, but it is too high to be able to donate anonymously to a candidate. Especially where the total from multiple donors can come to almost $10,000.

Campaign spending is only one side of understanding our elected members.

Tangi Utikere’s Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Act 2022 recently came into effect. This will require councillors to disclose gifts, businesses, employment and investment income - matching the standard for MPs. The council will report this information on a regular basis.

This reporting will show how some candidates are spending small nest eggs campaigning, while most people are finding their living costs and rates are increasing. It is well known that many councillors work in other roles, most of whom are open about them. Utikere’s act will draw out this information for us hiring managers to help inform our future voting.

Elected (in order of spend):

Orphee Mickalad spent $28,931.37, receiving donations of $9250.

Lorna Johnson spent $8730.24, all of which was donated by the Palmerston North Labour Electorate Committee.

Kaydee Zabelin spent $7324.59, with $3922.50 donated by the Green Party Palmerston North Branch and the Green Party.

Brent Barrett spent $6648.16, with $3922.50 donated by the Green Party Palmerston North Branch and the Green Party.

William Wood spent $5597.25.

Lew Findlay spent $5324.08.

Mark Arnott spent $3599.66.

Pat Handcock spent $2455.55.

Leonie Hapeta spent $1835.26.

Vaughan Dennison spent $1261.26.

Grant Smith and Billy Meehan spent $911.26 each.

Karen Naylor spent $487.15.

Rachel Bowen spent $240.

Debi Marshall-Lobb declared no expenses.

Unelected (of note):

Rhia Taonui spent $13,169.17.

Former councillor Zulfiqar Butt spent $8730.24, all of which was donated by the Palmerston North Labour Electorate Committee.

Manjit Chawla spent $6343.

Former councillor Bruno Petrenas declared no expenses.

On November 16, the new council agreed the annual remuneration for a councillor with no additional responsibility will be $54,734.

The election donation and expenses returns are on the council’s website.