The money raised from the car wash will help the St Peter’s Vex Robotics team to travel overseas next year. Photo / iStock

A spring market is taking over Milson on November 18, with a special bonus for plant lovers and owners of dirty cars.

The spring market and car boot sale is run by St Peter’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association and will be held at the college from 8.30am-12pm.

“We’re particularly excited about the plant sale this year,” St Peter’s PTFA chairwoman, Josie Brennan, says.

“We’ve had donations from nurseries, and the school community has been really supportive in growing plants for the event, so from orchids to herbs and succulents to landscaping plants, we’ll have plenty for sale.”

You can get your car washed while you shop. The money raised will help the St Peter’s Vex Robotics team to travel overseas next year.

“The event is all about the local and school community – raising funds for things like helping children to get to national sports events, and getting more sunshade,” she says.

The event seems to be part of a resurgence of the flea market/car boot-type events.

“Maybe it’s a post-Covid thing, but I feel like buyers are enjoying more actually seeing the things they are about to buy. You can wander around with a coffee and have lots of great chats.

“For sellers who have quite a lot to sell, there’s also less time involved than putting each item on TradeMe individually. It’s a relatively cheap way to potentially move quite a lot of stuff.

“These events have a great community feel and we’ve had a really weird and wonderful collection of items for sale in the past: everything from fire hydrants to lawnmowers, kayaks, bicycles, sports gear, household items, ceramics and clothing – there’s always a wide variety of things at bargain prices.”

There will also be a coffee cart with barista-made coffee, a sausage sizzle and baking for sale.

Stall and car boot sale registrations close on November 10 and can be made at bit.ly/car-boot-sale.

The cost is $20 for a car and $30 for a van/ute or car with trailer.



