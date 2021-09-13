Square Edge Arts Centre courtyard in Palmerston North receives makeover

Spade Squad coordinator Shannon Pickering turns over compost in the refurbished gardens of the courtyard behind Square Edge Arts Centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

The courtyard behind Square Edge Arts Centre in central Palmerston North is throwing off it tatty winter jersey.

The weeds and overgrown plants have gone to be replaced with herbs, vegetables, an apple tree, a passionfruit vine and wisteria.

Square Edge Community Arts artistic director Dr Karen Seccombe says the courtyard, which can be accessed through Square Edge or via Jersey Lane, is for anyone to use, not just cafe customers.

Much of the work has been done by Shannon Pickering, whose wages are paid from a Lotteries grant. Before lockdown, Creative Journeys members helped with the weeding, forming the Spade Squad.

Square Edge Community Arts received $20,000 from Eastern and Central Community Trust for the makeover and about $10,000 from Environment Network Manawatū.

The refreshed courtyard includes new tables, bench seats and a four-arm umbrella. Photo / Judith Lacy

Menzshed Manawatū has made tables and benches and a four-arm umbrella has been installed providing much-needed shade in the summer.

Seccombe says improving the courtyard so it feels usable by all has been a goal since she started her role in autumn 2020. In summer, it was too hot and the rest of the year it was too depressing - partly as it had become a dumping ground, she says.

Movable trellised planter boxes hide the rubbish bins and service area.

"It takes away the bin look," Pickering says.

She is researching plants suitable for rongoā (Māori medicine) and is enjoying putting her energy into the makeover as it is a project that benefits the community.

"I love it, it's really good for your mind and your soul. To me it's medicine, it's really good for keeping yourself occupied in the mind."

Colourful bedding plants have replaced weeds. Photo / Judith Lacy

Seccombe wants the gardens to be for community use, for example they could pick herbs and salad greens for their lunchtime sandwich. She hopes to add plants that can be used to make dye and for eco painting.

A shade sail will be added over the entrance to Creative Journeys, a social arts and performance hub for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Seccombe says Community Arts has applied for funding to create a mural to hide the courtyard gate and put in a wheelchair-accessible outdoor stage.