Sport Manawatū: Let's find creative ways to add joy and fun in our day

Play improves social and emotional connection, and aids better decision-making based around elements of challenge and risk.

Let us take a moment to think back to childhood.

What did play look like for you? Did you play in the paddock or the cul-de-sac? Who did you play with? Cousins, school mates, siblings, or neighbours? Who gave you permission to stay out and for how long were you out playing?

So much to consider and reflect upon.

Today, play has changed for our tamariki and it's time we look at why and how we can bring play into all of our lives, because play is important for all of us, not just our tamariki and mokopuna.

Are we giving ourselves and our tamariki permission to play?

Many or most of us live structured lives with work and school routines, so we add structure in most places outside those hours. It appears that's how society functions. However, play is unstructured by nature and when most of us seem to like routine, structure and rules, play is none of those things.

Play is spontaneous and will happen anywhere. It is personally directed and has limited or no adult involvement. How can we loosen the structure to allow the freedom and flexibility to play?

When was the last time you created a game or decided to do something because it was fun? Not because it had rules, time restrictions or a uniform. Play is freely chosen, self-determined and has no pre-determined outcome. It is fun, accessible, challenging, social and repeatable.

Let's think back to level 4 lockdown in March and April 2020. How many of us went for walks and made up games along the way or created games? Lots!

While we were out for our walks to get out of our houses and stay in our bubbles, we found lots of creative ways to add joy and fun into our lives, like fun things to look at and made up games on the footpaths. We can do that every day, not just during lockdowns.

Giving ourselves time to play is also important. Time is something that is always talked about and busy is a term we hear a lot. Did you know you can play for five minutes? Bring out the Lego, puzzles, playdough or colouring. Would you consider that play? We do.

Play helps encourage self-directed creativity and innovation, improves social and emotional connection, improves resilience and aids better decision-making based around elements of challenge and risk.

We encourage you to play!

We'd also love to hear from you. Contact us on info@sportmanawatu.org.nz or message us on Facebook: Sport Manawatū.