Sport Manawatū Green Prescription gives Charles Harrison new outlook

Charles Harrison says the Sport Manawatū Green Prescription programme has taught him how to read food labels. Photo / Sport Manawatū

Charles Harrison says the Sport Manawatū Green Prescription programme has taught him how to read food labels. Photo / Sport Manawatū

In early 2020, Charles Harrison suffered a seizure that resulted in the discovery of a tumour in the left side of his brain.

The tumour was successfully removed but Harrison continues to experience side effects, such as numbness down his leg and pins and needles under his foot.

During his long career in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), he has always led an active life. However, his seizure was a setback to his health.

Harrison heard about the Sport Manawatū Green Prescription programme (GRx) through his NZDF therapy councillor, Susan Aitken.

"Engaging with the GRx programme has given me a different insight into exercise and overall wellness. I learnt that exercise is about quality and not so much the quantity and going 100 miles an hour all the time," he says.



Taking the time to slow down and reflect on this has allowed Harrison to feel a sense of achievement and peace of mind. Goal-setting has been a huge part of his journey.

"I now have a better sense of pacing myself and setting realistic goals."

He wants to be able to continue his wellness journey and to hopefully complete a half marathon, and then a full marathon.

Harrison says he has learnt many valuable skills throughout the GRx programme.

"I have learnt everything from how to read food labels, to the healthy food plate model, and new recipes." This invaluable information he now puts into practice.

"All the GRx staff and external presenters were great. Their general awareness, knowledge, and support given was greatly received."

• For more information on the GRx programme phone 357 5349 or visit sportmanawatu.org.nz.