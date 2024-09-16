Sport Manawatū and a ‘Keepy Uppy’ world record attempt

Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks practices her skills in keeping a balloon off the ground ahead of the world record attempt.

Sport Manawatū will attempt to break a world record next month and wants help to do it.

The regional sporting organisation wants to set a new world record in “keepy uppy” – a game that requires players to keep a balloon or ball off the ground for as long as possible.

The world record is currently held by Queensland, set on June 2, 2024, where a total of 702 people were involved.

Sport Manawatū is encouraging early childhood centres, schools, tertiary institutions, workplaces, retirement villages in Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua districts to get involved.

Participants are encouraged to get to Fly Palmy Arena, otherwise they can do it from work or home.