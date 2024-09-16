Advertisement
Sport Manawatū and a ‘Keepy Uppy’ world record attempt

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks practices her skills in keeping a balloon off the ground ahead of the world record attempt.

Sport Manawatū CEO Kelly Shanks practices her skills in keeping a balloon off the ground ahead of the world record attempt.

Sport Manawatū will attempt to break a world record next month and wants help to do it.

The regional sporting organisation wants to set a new world record in “keepy uppy” – a game that requires players to keep a balloon or ball off the ground for as long as possible.

The world record is currently held by Queensland, set on June 2, 2024, where a total of 702 people were involved.

Sport Manawatū is encouraging early childhood centres, schools, tertiary institutions, workplaces, retirement villages in Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua districts to get involved.

Participants are encouraged to get to Fly Palmy Arena, otherwise they can do it from work or home.

There is a catch to making it an official world record though – the estimated cost of around $17,000. So there is room for a bit of sponsorship help in that area, Sport Manawatū head of communications Rachel O’Connor said.

O’Connor said while setting a world record is a lofty goal, it’s not the only goal for the event, with the hope it will help promote play and exercise as well.

O’Connor said play and exercise has mental, physical, emotional and spiritual benefits. In adults, it can boost productivity, creativity and is a great stress reliever.

National Play Week runs from October 26 to November 1. The Keepy Uppy world record attempt is planned for 1pm, October 30.

