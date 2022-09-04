Sapper Ryan Hay (left), Sapper Kieran Cropp and Sapper Jared Greenfield are some of the army staff who have worked on the highway project. Photo / Supplied

Sapper Ryan Hay (left), Sapper Kieran Cropp and Sapper Jared Greenfield are some of the army staff who have worked on the highway project. Photo / Supplied

NZ Army soldiers are picking up cutting-edge engineering skills normally outside their lane by taking part in the construction of the new highway between Ashhurst and Woodville.

A partnership between the NZ Defence Force and the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway Alliance has created an opportunity for soldiers to be involved in the replacement for the Manawatū Gorge Rd.



Waka Kotahi commissioned the alliance to build the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway, an 11.5km four-lane road.

Troop Commander 2nd Engineer Regiment 25 Engineer Support Squadron Lieutenant Blair Jones said soldiers would benefit from the project because it was on a scale they wouldn't normally be exposed to on a day-to-day basis.

While army engineers often used heavy machinery to construct or cross obstacles, keeping troops and equipment moving, working on a project of this scale doesn't happen often.

"Our soldiers will learn more about what is involved in an infrastructure project of this size. They also learn how to use updated and new plant equipment that utilises up-to-date GPS tracking systems for tracking plant movement, digging depths and boundaries."

Jones said the project provided work experience where plant operators could gather practical evidence and verification of competency, which could contribute towards the completion of a number of civil construction national certificates.

It also allowed soldiers access to industry-leading subject matter experts, who were more than willing to share their knowledge.

"There will be two to three soldiers on site for a six-week rotation, which will continue until the duration of the project," Jones said.

Te Ahu a Turanga Alliance project director Tony Adams said the soldiers working on the site had quickly become an integral part of the earthworks team.

"These soldiers are highly capable professionals, so we're utilising their training and experience to benefit the construction of the highway. We've inducted 18 soldiers to date and we look forward to their ongoing contribution to this vital piece of infrastructure."