The Youthline Central North Island team.

“We don’t have much left.”

Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey says the registered charity is in desperate need of funds to meet the increasing need for their services.

“If we don’t have the funding, I’m unsure how we can keep going.”

The charity works in the Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Horowhenua and Wairarapa regions and delivers mentoring, counselling and programmes to young people.

They support young people navigating suicidal ideation, self-harm, abuse, bullying, gender, sexuality, domestic violence, emergency accommodation, family and relationship issues.

Shane says the number of young people needing counselling has increased, and the organisation now has a six-month waitlist for face-to-face counselling.

“In the 2021-2022 year, Youthline had 228,336 people contact its helpline. That increased to 260,000 for the next 12-month period. The demand continues to grow. We are working with counselling interns under professional supervision to combat the waiting times to see a trained professional counsellor. The waitlist doesn’t stop though, it just keeps growing.”

The charity receives its funding through small individual donations and third-party donations.

Youthline Central North Island chief executive Shane Casey.

“We’ve put in ongoing funding requests but we’re waiting to hear back. We receive modest amounts of money from government contracts but it doesn’t cover the wage bill. A common misconception is that Youthline is entirely government funded, but that’s not the case.”

Shane says third-party funding has reduced significantly and he’s concerned they will run out of funds to support young people.

“We can’t cut our costs anymore. We don’t have much left and it’s worrying. We have an escalation of people reaching out and needing our services but we don’t have the funds to match that need.”

He says Youthline Central North Island also visits schools to deliver seminars.

“We have them on staying safe, combating online bullying and other useful topics. These are all funded by third-party organisations so there is no cost to the schools. This also allows us to meet one-on-one with tamariki and talk through any issues they may have and offer them support.”

Shane says to keep delivering the programmes, mentoring and helpline, they need more funds.

“We understand everyone’s feeling the pinch at the moment so we’re putting the call out to everyone and anyone. If they can support us, it would help us continue to reach our tamariki and help them. We‘re asking the community to support us so we can continue to give our young people the tools to survive and thrive. We need help to give our tamariki the support they need.”



















