Six choirs will sing in SingFest choral festival in Palmerston North

Rehearsing for SingFest 2020 to be held in St Peter's Church, October 31.

The Manawatunes will bring a barbershop sound to the Choral Federation's Singfest.

In contrast, the Manawatū Overtones ladies' group will sing their barbershop style.

Six choirs, including one from Wellington, are taking part in this non-competitive festival on October 31.

The Manawatu-Whanganui Region NZ Choral Federation has held the SingFest for the past six years.

Each choir will present a 15-minute bracket of pieces of their own choice.

Then all choirs will join in a combined item of a four-part arrangement of English composer Jeremy Rawson's traditional song Scarborough Fair.

The federation says a "very interesting and enjoyable programme has been arranged".

Singing in the festival are Palmerston North choirs Renaissance Singers, All Saints' Choir, and Palmerston North Choral Society, the Manawatunes and Manawatū Overtones.

The Take Note Community Choir from Wellington complete the line-up.

SingFest 2020 is supported by Creative Communities Palmerston North City Council Scheme.

The public are invited to attend this choral festival and a $5 entry fee is appreciated.

SingFest, St Peter's Church, Ruahine St, October 31, from 11am-2.45pm. Lunch, 12.30pm-1pm.