Simple Truth Theatre presents The Vagina Monologues in Palmerston North

Maggie Malone (left), Maree Gibson, Hannah Pratt and Jenna Kelly are four of the actors who appear in Simple Truth Theatre's double billing. Photo / Supplied

Without vaginas, the human race would be pretty much stuffed. Simple Truth Theatre says Palmerston North needs to talk about vaginas, it needs to talk about women.

It is presenting a double billing of The Vagina Monologues and originally devised piece Come First. The performances are directed by Rhian Firmin and Poppy Serano.

"The Vagina Monologues hasn't been performed in the city in well over a decade," Firmin says. "Palmerston North is well overdue to talk about vaginas."



Written by American Eve Ensler, The Vagina Monologues debuted in 1996. The monologues deal with aspects of the female experience.

Come First gives the audience snapshots into the lives of wāhine and is a celebration of the wāhine in our community. The piece is open and non-linear in its telling.

Manawatū-based Serano and Firmin are freelance creatives who have learned and worked all over Aotearoa and abroad. Firmin and Serano set about producing these works in the hope of establishing a safe space in which female-identifying humans could come together and openly create without judgment.

"When we set about making this project, it was really important to both Poppy and I that we opened up a rehearsal space in which women from all walks of life could come and freely collaborate with us."

The focus of both productions is highlighting the importance of creating spaces where women's stories can exist and where women's voices can be heard in Manawatū.

Simple Truth Theatre is collaborating with 10 strong Manawatū wāhine and the cast is spread across the devised piece and Ensler's play.

The cast includes comedians Maggie Malone and Ma Ma Zed, SpontaneoUS member Hannah Pratt, Skin Theatre co-founder Maree Gibson, Massey University Drama Society member Taryn Field, and Corps De Burlesque pole tutor Lisa Swinbanks.

The details

What: Come First and The Vagina Monologues

When: September 8, 9, 10, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: globetheatre.co.nz or from the venue