“In what’s been a tough season, the resilience and innovation of our growers has shone through.”

Nitschke grows up to 200ha of maize grain, and 100ha each of wheat and barley, on his farm at Marton.

The awards judging panel said his yields are “extremely high by industry standards” thanks to careful cultivar selection, effective management of soil fertility and optimised use of resources.

His Arable Solutions business has invested in state-of-the-art grain-drying facilities and also offers a package of contracting services.

Nitschke’s industry and community credentials include involvement in the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) Arable Research Group and the Growers Leading Change programme.

“He can be described as an ‘all-rounder’ and a very worthy winner of the Arable Farmer of the Year Award,” judges said.

Another highlight of the evening saw Mid-Canterbury farmer Syd Worsfold inducted into the newly formed NZ Arable Hall of Fame.

A 40-year veteran of the industry, Worsfold holds the record as the longest-serving United Wheat Growers director and was an inaugural member of the FAR board.

Worsfold was hailed as a willing supporter and mentor for any grower who needed help or advice.

Tributes made at the awards ceremony included that he “balances strong opinions with an open mind” and has spent many hours every year assessing frost damage claims, when he should have been concentrating on his own farm.

Worsfold joins Dr Phil Rolston, who received the Achievement Award at the inaugural Arable Awards in 2002, in the new Hall of Fame.

Waikato farmer Daniel Finlayson took out the Positive Environmental Impact Award.

Judges said Finlayson treats strong environmental stewardship as a foundation principle on his farm as opposed to a “nice to have”.

They noted his “genuine engagement with iwi”, and his continuous efforts to find solutions that work, such as developing an anaerobic system for chicken manure to reduce volatilisation.

Innovation Award winner Dr Soonie Chng, of the NZ Institute for Plant and Food Research, was dedicated to understanding arable crop diseases and finding solutions for growers, such as sustainable management of ramularia leaf spots in barley crops.

The Canterbury-based Liquid Injection Arable Growth Group, a group of 10 farmers who have accelerated their production progress through farm trials and sharing knowledge, took home the Working Together Award.

Judges said the collaboration has given farmers in the group the encouragement and support to try new things and get out of their comfort zones.

Agronomist of the Year David Weith is a 30-year industry veteran from Timaru.

He shared knowledge to help achieve two world wheat yield records and a world barley record.

Weith is also very involved in training the new generation of young agronomists and farmers.

Judges were very impressed by the way Cereal Grower of the Year Peter Hewson managed his water loss on low dryland cropping in Timaru, thanks to good tilling practices, drilling dates and careful planning.

The Seed Grower of the Year is Scott Rome, who farms near Gore with his parents Steven and Helen.

Judges noted Rome’s adaption of the farming operation to one prioritising seed production over a “very short time and steep learning curve”.

He is heavily involved in a local catchment group and recently stepped up to be the Southland representative on the Federated Farmers Herbage Seed group.