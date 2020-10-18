Silver Ferns stars, Women's Expo and speedway this week in Palmy

The Silver Ferns will be palying in Palmerston North from Wednesday through to Saturday.

Palmerston North's Central Energy Trust Arena is where the action is this Labour weekend, with three major events covering a wide range of interest.

Mayor Grant Smith says Palmy is booming and showing great vibrancy, which is reflected in the busy Labour weekend Venues offerings.

"There's so much to see and do here this Labour weekend.

"These events are great opportunities for our residents to support local and see their national netball and speedway heroes.

"Visitors will see why Palmy is such a great place to visit and ultimately live."

The world champion Silver Ferns will suit up against three New Zealand teams in the four-day Cadbury Netball Series this week.

The action starts on Wednesday and continues through to Saturday.

The Ferns will take on the New Zealand Men's team, a NZ A side and the New Zealand Under-21 side.

The New Zealand men's team provided a great matchup for the Silver Ferns last year and brought an exciting element to the game with their dynamic style.

The full Silver Ferns squad will be in action during the series, including Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Bailey Mes, Katrina Rore, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Jane Watson, who were all part of the 2019 Netball World Cup-winning squad.

Doors will open at 5pm each day, with the first game at 6pm and the second game at 8pm.

Head to the Venues & Events Palmerston North website for game and ticket information.

Venues Palmerston North manager John Lynch said it is a real coup to see such top-calibre netballers in action locally.

"This is an opportunity for our developing netball talent and sports fans to see big names in New Zealand netball live on court.

"We can expect to see vigorous competition, especially when the women pit their skills against the New Zealand Men's side."

The Women's Lifestyle Expo 2020 will be held at the B&M Centre (Arena 4) on the Saturday and Sunday of Labour weekend.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo 2020 hosts about 140 companies, showcasing everything from gourmet food and beverages to jewellery, fashion, makeup and beauty products, homeware, art and more.

You can also learn about fitness, business and travel.

"The Taste and Artisan Craft zones are always popular, not to mention the goodie bags offered," Lynch says.

Entry to the event is $10, with under-12s free.

More information is available on the Facebook Events page, including about discount deals and competitions shared before the show.

The 2020-21 season at the Robertson Motors International Speedway revs up at the Central Energy Trust Arena (CETA) on October 24, with the Grand Opening including the Lucas Oil Superstock Series and Quin Buildings Super Saloon Series.

Speedway fans will see work progressing towards the new pits and entrance plaza, which will enhance the CETA facilities for the city's speedway enthusiasts.

For the first few events for the speedway season, the Waldegrave St carpark will be temporarily used for speedway pits.

The toilet block is not scheduled to be completed until the New Year, along with the entrance.

For the first few speedway events of 2020, alternative public facilities, including food and beverage service and toilets, are being set up.

If you are coming to speedway, there will be two entrances in operation for the race meetings.

These are Gate 1 on Waldegrave St and Gate 4 on Pascal St, where ticket booths are located.

There will be no public car parking at the Waldegrave St carpark while it is being used for temporary speedway pits.

Venue managers are encouraging people to use the railway land area close by and those attending are reminded to park responsibly by not blocking commercial or public driveways and premises.



New events are regularly being added to the Venues and Events Palmerston North calendar. To keep up to date visit venuespn.co.nz.