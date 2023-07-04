Silky Otter Cinemas have wall-to-wall screens and full laser projection.

Harrison Ford, Jennifer Lawrence and Ben Affleck quietly slipped into Palmerston North on Saturday.

Okay, not the Hollywood actors as such but movies they are in are the first to show at Silky Otter Cinemas, which opened on Saturday.

The eight-screen complex is at 539 Main St, on the corner of Princess St.

The complex offers an ad-free preshow, luxury recliners with more room for comfort, a full-service bar and kitchen, menu food delivered straight to your seat, and a broad range of content to cater to film lovers of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to open our newest cinema in Palmerston North,” Silky Otter chief executive Neil Lambert says.

“Palmy was the perfect choice for our latest cinema, as it has always been a cinema-loving city. A city that shares my passion for film deserves nothing less than a world-class movie-going experience right in its own backyard.”

Silky Otter Cinemas is New Zealand-owned and operated.

Lambert says the team of highly experienced industry veterans is driven by a shared love of film. Their goal is to deliver an elevated and modernised cinema experience that Kiwis deserve, every time.

Palmerston North is Silky Otter’s fifth location. It plans to open cinemas in Takanini, Auckland; Sumner, Christchurch; and Queenstown this year or the next.

For information about showtimes, tickets, menu, and upcoming releases, visit silkyotter.co.nz



