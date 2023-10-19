Actor Blair Strang is heading to Palmerston North to star in Centrepoint Theatre's Christmas comedy, MannBannd.

Michael Galvin, who plays Dr Chris Warner on Shortland Street, first beamed into our living rooms in 1992.

He is also a playwright and author of MannBannd, which comes to Centrepoint Theatre next month. It’s not his only play – he has written six full-length works, taking home the prestigious Bruce Mason Award for The Ocean Star in 2007.

Delving deep into the hilarious inner workings of a boy band well past its prime, MannBannd runs from November 18 to December 16.

Matthew Mann is the greatest songwriter he knows. But the judges on TV ratings phenomenon Kiwi Talent are far more interested in the boy band he fronted 27 years ago. Determined to win the competition, he begrudgingly reforms BoyburNZ with his middle-aged bandmates, renames the group Mannbannd and sets out to redefine music as we know it.

The comedy explores feelings of ambition, failure and the tension that builds within the already turbulent relationships of a reformed boy band.

“I wanted to write a play that wasn’t like homework, that was pure fun,” Galvin says.

“There are some deeper meanings and pathos within the script, which allows audiences to relate to the characters, but mainly it’s all about walking out of the theatre and saying to your friends, ‘Well, that was a blast’.”

Celebrity Treasure Island star Blair Strang (Shortland Street, Nothing Trivial) plays Matthew.

Joining him as his bandmates are John Wraight (Shortland Street, Spartacus, Wellington Paranormal) and Roy Snow (Shortland Street, Nothing Trivial, North By Northwest). Snow has worked on major theatre productions with Auckland Theatre Company and the Court Theatre.

Acting opposite Strang is Emma Katene (The Girl on the Train, Destination Mars, White Men).

The Details

What: MannBannd

When: November 18 to December 16

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz