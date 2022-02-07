Palmerston North Methodist Social Services op shops have been a mainstay of the city's secondhand scene for more than 50 years. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North Methodist Social Services has a long and colourful history of volunteering. The book Towards Wholeness, by Florence Baber, tells the story of MSS from 1963-1983, beginning when retired farmer George Baber approached then Manawatū district child welfare officer Merv Hancock. "I feel I'd like to do something, but I don't know what," Baber said.

The rest is history, but the sentiment of "what else can we do?" permeates the rich history of MSS in all its endeavours: from pioneering counselling services to supporting foster families, a youth hostel, advocacy for social justice, and founding the first Manawatū foodbank in 1983 and op shop in 1969.

MSS op shops have become a mainstay of the Manawatū secondhand scene over the past 53 years. Sister organisation Goodwill became the fundraising entity of MSS for more than 10 years, with shops at Terrace End and Highbury House. The Terrace End shop has shut, and Highbury House is being renovated to fit an outreach centre, next to the existing op shop.

Hundreds of volunteers have donated thousands of hours over these 53 years. In the 1960s a group of women met regularly at the home of Iris and Ray Sandford to unpick, cut up and remake adult garments into children's clothing. Their memories include "knitting, unravelling jerseys, washing, drying and rewinding wool, crocheting knee rugs". In the years since, volunteers have collected donations, run jumble sales, shifted stock and organised fashion parades.

Supporting charities and value for money remain strong motivators to shop secondhand, but environmental concern is also part of this. Clothing has gone from being handmade with quality materials to prolific and cheap. Shoppers need to consider the impact of its production on the environment, and the workers behind the sewing machines whose basic human rights are often compromised.

Today's fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of global CO2 emissions. As clothing filling our landfills becomes one of the fastest growing causes of waste in Aotearoa, it's about time we re-heard the words of George Baber and asked ourselves "what else can we do?". Shopping secondhand, supporting the valuable work of Methodist Social Services, or perhaps offering time as a volunteer, might be a good place to start.

• Environment Network Manawatū is a hub for about 60 enviro groups, working in areas ranging from sustainable living to wildlife conservation. Find it on Facebook or visit enm.org.nz.