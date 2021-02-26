Seven Palmerston North city councillors get on their bikes - literally

Palmy city councillors, from left, Lorna Johnson, Brent Barrett, Zulfiqar Butt, Karen Naylor, Patrick Handcock. Susan Baty and Rachel Bowen. Third from right is Jono Naylor.

According to Kiwi cartoonist David Fletcher there is no collective noun for politicians.

"I don't think there is one," a character in his The Politician cartoon strip quipped. "They never manage to do anything collectively!"

But seven Palmerston North city councillors did manage to collectively bike from The Square to Urban Eels, the viewing platform on Turitea Stream, on Thursday night.

Taking part in the Poly Pedal Bike Ride were councillors Brent Barrett, Susan Baty, Rachel Bowen, Zulfiqar Butt, Patrick Handcock, Lorna Johnson and Karen Naylor.

The ride was part of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge. The challenge, which ends on Sunday, is about seeing which workplaces or groups can get the most people to ride a bike during February.

Palmerston North city councillors, from left, Zulfiqar Butt, Brent Barrett, Rachel Bowen and Karen Naylor get ready to bike to the Urban Eels.

Baty was riding her "granny bike" - not a e-bike - that she's had for four years. She bikes about once a week and enjoys using the cycle trials to get to the Esplanade.

Baty puts her phone in her bike basket and uses Spotify to listen to her favourite band Six60.

She also enjoys swimming and says biking provides variety in her week.

The council's bike hub, Bike Palmy, has resources, inspiration, maps and more to help people get out and about on their bike.