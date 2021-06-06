Senior Constable Phil Robinson visits Ashhurst Library's Jumping Jellybeans

Zak Tilson, 2, Ihaia Paul, 3, and Matilda Christmas, 3, watch Senior Constable Phil Robinson explain what equipment a police officer carries. Behind is Peek-A-Bo home based educator Teresa Watson.

Some Ashhurst residents have a way to go before they can apply for the New Zealand Police. The hats are way too big, car pedals unreachable and reading skills not yet developed, but the enthusiasm is top-notch.

Senior Constable Phil Robinson was a special guest at Ashhurst Library's Jumping Jellybeans preschool programme on Thursday.

Robinson spoke about his job, showed the children what equipment he carries and the inside of a police car.

Ihaia Paul, 3, tries out a police car for size. Photo / Judith Lacy

Along with an electric gun (Taser), handcuffs, stick and smartphone, Robinson said, one of the most important items he carries is his notebook.

"Who remembers what you did last Wednesday at 3 o'clock?"

He said he could look in his notebook and find out what he was doing.

The children got to try on items of old police uniform, especially the hats, plus promotional clothing items that were more their size.

Robinson says the items are for visiting children and young people and spreading the message police are friendly and if you are in trouble you can call them. Police are not always the bad people and do want to help.

The preschoolers then made their own police hats.

Eli Candish, 4, tries putting handcuffs on Senior Constable Phil Robinson. Eli is wearing the police hat he just made.

Jumping Jellybeans is a free preschool session for children aged 2 to 4 with music, stories, crafts and activities. On June 17, Ashhurst firefighters will visit.

The Details

What: Jumping Jellybeans

When: 10.30am, every second Thursday during school terms

Where: Ashhurst Library

Tickets: Free, just turn up