Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Selyndah Tonistino wins National Samoan Speech Competition with heartfelt message

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Selyndah Tonistino making an S symbol in tribute to her father, Samu, who passed away in 2022. Photo / Grace Odlum

Selyndah Tonistino making an S symbol in tribute to her father, Samu, who passed away in 2022. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Palmerston North school girl has won a national speech competition.

When Selyndah Tonistino gave her winning speech at the National Samoan Speech Competition she spoke from the heart, she says.

Selyndah, from Palmerston North Girls’ High School, went to Auckland on August 22 for the competition, which pitted 45 speakers against each other.

The 15-year-old was supported by her grandmother who she lives with, as well as her mother, aunts and uncles who are all living in Auckland.

“[My grandmother] was so proud of me. It was a special moment for her.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her theme for the speech was ‘tautua ma le alofa, mo le lumana’i manuia’ which translates to ‘serve in and with love for a better future’ - something she said she lives by daily.

“When I was writing my speech, I had three main words I talked about – serve (tautua), love (alofa), and blessing (manuia).”

For Selyndah, serving means doing nice things for the people around her, without expecting anything in return.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In my speech, I talked about how I serve my grandparents because I live with them, so I do chores, and I don’t just do it to get something in return, I just do it because I love them.”

Selyndah studies Samoan through Te Kura correspondence lessons online, taking the subject a year ahead of her year level, and entered the Pacifika Fusion speech competition in July this year where she placed second.

It was her teacher who encouraged her to enter the speech competitions, she said.

She said speaking Samoan at home with her grandparents has helped her develop her skills a lot too.

Selyndah’s love for public speaking has stemmed from her experience preaching at her church, Assembly of God, she said. It’s something she does every Sunday.

“Preaching is like my comfort zone – I love preaching about the Lord. I just love speaking in front of people.”

Selyndah said she has lots of other hobbies outside of speaking – she plays several instruments, including the drums in her church’s band.

She is also interested in computer science and would like to study it at university when she finishes school.

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian