Pink stickers meant a vehicle was deemed unsafe and not to be driven until rechecked and issued with a valid certificate of fitness or Warrant of Fitness.

A green sticker related to compliance issues, meaning a vehicle didn’t meet the rules and regulations to be driven on the road in New Zealand.

The vehicle may be able to be driven away with some conditions, or if the issue can be immediately rectified. If not, the vehicle must be tested and issued a new Warrant of Fitness.

Ward said staff from around the Central region assisted the operation, with members of the Manawatū and Taranaki Impairment Prevention Teams assisting road policing staff.

While a majority of motorists were obeying the rules, police were disappointed at the number of drivers behind the wheel after drinking.

“We have zero sympathy for the people who were caught over the limit, and hope this serves as a reminder for the rest of the public that you can expect us to be out in force any time, anywhere,” Ward said.

“If you are drinking, do not drive. Please organise alternative transport, such as a taxi, or a sober driver.”

Ward said a number of motorists passing through checkpoints also commended the police’s work and voiced their appreciation.