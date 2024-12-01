NZTA says each parade and road closure should last no more than a few hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi has made a list of Christmas parade road closures and checked it twice before Santa Claus comes to town.

Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki journey manager Mike Dickson said several temporary road closures were scheduled for the coming weeks.

Each parade and road closure should last no more than a few hours, Dickson said.

“We are advising road users to avoid the areas and plan your trips accordingly.

“It’s a busy time of year with full to-do lists ahead of the big day. Knowledge is power – we don’t want people being caught out by Christmas parade road closures coming up,” he said.