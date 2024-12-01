Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Santa Claus parades to close roads in Manawatū-Whanganui region

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
NZTA says each parade and road closure should last no more than a few hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZTA says each parade and road closure should last no more than a few hours. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi has made a list of Christmas parade road closures and checked it twice before Santa Claus comes to town.

Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki journey manager Mike Dickson said several temporary road closures were scheduled for the coming weeks.

Each parade and road closure should last no more than a few hours, Dickson said.

“We are advising road users to avoid the areas and plan your trips accordingly.

“It’s a busy time of year with full to-do lists ahead of the big day. Knowledge is power – we don’t want people being caught out by Christmas parade road closures coming up,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZTA was keen to circulate the list showing which local state highway networks would be affected.

Manawatū-Whanganui

December 7 – Pahiatua: SH2 Main St will be closed between Churchill/George Sts and Dawson/Edward Sts, from 2.45pm to 6.15pm.

Separate detours will be in place for north and southbound traffic.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

December 14 – Bulls: At the intersection of SH3 and SH1 north, traffic in both directions will be held on stop/stop to allow the parade to cross High St. SH1N High St will be closed from Wilson St. The closures will be in place from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Traffic on SH3 will be stopped only when the parade crosses.

December 14– Woodville: SH2 McLean St will be closed at the Bowen St intersection and SH3 Vogel St will be closed between Tay and Fergusson Sts from 11am to 1pm.

A detour will be in place.

December 14 – Taihape: SH1 Hautapu St will be closed between Huia and Weka Sts from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

A detour will be in place.

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian