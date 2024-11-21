As of October 15, there have been 10 separate events where 14 people have died or gone missing.

In the past decade more than 170 people have lost their lives in recreational craft incidents.

“This is a sobering statistic, and one that the Safer Boating Forum and members are dedicated to bringing down,” says ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker.

“We know the Safer Boating Forum members span right across the recreational craft space, from jet boating through to stand-up paddle boarding, and each activity has its own risks to manage.”

Through Maritime NZ’s community grant funding, organisations all over the country are running programmes to reduce harm.

“In the past two years we saw fatal incidents occurring on powerboats, dinghies, kayaks and jet skis, and it’s important a targeted approach is taken to preventing harm on recreational crafts.”

Victoria Slade, Maritime NZ Harm Prevention Lead – Recreational Craft, says almost all of the fatal incidents in 2023 occurred one nautical mile from shore, or on lakes and rivers.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re close to shore, tragedy can strike anywhere. That’s why it’s critical to prepare before heading out onto the water,” says Slade.

“If you’re planning to head out on the water, make sure to check the marine weather forecast, take two forms of waterproof communication to call for help, and always wear a properly-fitting lifejacket.”

Approximately 1.7 million people in Aotearoa undertake activities on the water each year.

In 2023, ACC accepted 4,148 water-related injuries for recreational craft activity. These injuries cost $13.5 million to help people recover.

January is consistently the month with the largest number of water-related injuries on recreational craft with 1,066 injuries in 2024.

Whitaker says Safer Boating Week is an opportunity to be more mindful of the risks in and around the water.

“A drowning is a devastating event for any whānau and community, and our hearts go out to every family who has lost a loved one,” he says.

“Most of these tragic drownings are preventable if we take the time to consider the risks.”

Whitaker says getting out on the water is a key part of life in New Zealand in summer.

“We want people across Aotearoa to enjoy the water this summer with their friends and whanau,” he says.

“It’s one of the best things about living in this country that our oceans, rivers and lakes are accessible and a playground for all.

“But we all need to be well informed about the risks, understand what can go wrong, so we come home safe to our loved ones.”

Safety tips from Maritime NZ