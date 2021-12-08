RSA brings its veterans clinic to Palmerston North

RSA district support managers Gavin Smith (Central), Wendy Clark (Canterbury), Rod Todman (Wellington), Janet Castell (Hawke's Bay) and Charlie Lamb (Northland). Photo / Judith Lacy

"A fall from a ladder when trying to clean your gutters is not a good option at any age."

This is part of the advice given to veterans by the RSA when completing a needs assessment, along with don't pretend to be a hero.

The Returned and Services Association's travelling veterans' clinic rolled into Palmerston North last Thursday. During the day session about 40 people were helped and there was still a 90-minute evening session to go when the Manawatū Guardian visited.

Five district support managers updated clinic attendees on what is available through Veterans' Affairs, helped fill in forms, and provided advice including how to access poppy funds.

The roadshow had already been in Waitara, New Plymouth and Whanganui last week and next week will be in Wellington. By April they will have pretty much covered the whole country.

Hawke's Bay district support manager Janet Castell says the RSA is refocusing on support and redeveloping support networks for retired and serving veterans and their families.

Local support advisers are being trained and will be attached to each RSA.

Castell, a retired lieutenant colonel, and senior support adviser Rod Todman from RSA national office are the principal trainers on support matters, building up capacity nationwide so each RSA has a trained support adviser.

The RSA spends thousands of hours doing support work and wants it to be recognised by the Government, Castell says.

There are two veterans support schemes - one for those who served before accident compensation started on April 1, 1974, and one for those who served afterwards.

Support managers and advisers can represent veterans at appointments and help with reviews and appeals of Veterans Affairs' decisions.

Since the Vietnam War, 31,000 contemporary veterans have been created - all have done qualifying operational service, Castell says.

She spent 28 years in the army and served in Bougainville. Castell is described by the RSA as a pioneering female leader and a true trailblazer. She joined the army in the mid-1970s and took a place on the first commissioning course that accepted women as officer cadets to train alongside men in pursuit of a commission in the regular force.

On her retirement, Castell was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Her next goal is to be elected RSA national vice-president. Castell says the RSA focuses on support, remembrance, and advocacy, all of which can be achieved without having a building.

It is a strong voice for servicepeople and veterans to the Minister of Defence and Minister for Veterans.

Castell is the district support manager for Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and East Coast - she lives in Waipukurau. Gavin Smith, who lives in Marton, is the Central district support manager which includes Manawatū.

RSA district support manager Gavin Smith can be contacted on 021 149 7566 or dsm.central@rsa.org.nz.