Rose City Quilters in Palmerston North hosts Celebration of Quilts

Rose City Quilters founder Jennie Anderson (left) and president Kay Booth with two of their creations.

It started with a maple leaf, then a rose and is now a jam-packed garden of quilts.

Rose City Quilters is 40 years old and is celebrating with an exhibition this weekend.

As well as members' and challenge quilts, there will be quilts for sale, an on-site cafe and merchants.

Celebration of Quilts is usually held every two years but last year's exhibition was cancelled due to Covid-19 so once hasn't been held since 2018.

The club was founded by Jennie Anderson, who learnt to quilt while overseas. She lived in Edmonton, Canada, while her then husband was studying. They had a toddler and Anderson would go to night classes for some time to herself.

She tried macrame and weaving, then a six-week quilting class. "That was me, I've done nothing else since."

After returning to Palmerston North with quilting in her fingers, Anderson put an ad in the Guardian stating she was running quilt making classes. She taught three classes a week from her lounge, then founded the club in July 1981 and things have snowballed since.

The club started with about 12 members and now has about 160 - all women, including four of the founding members.

Anderson's love for the craft has not waned.

"I just get so excited when I'm going to start something new."

Anderson has gone on to teach all over New Zealand and has taken part in national symposiums with international tutors. She will be the Celebration of Quilts' guest exhibitor. There will also be a display of quilts from the past 40 years.

The club has donated many quilts over the years including to the neonatal unit at Palmerston North Hospital, Ozanam House, Arohanui Hospice, and Christchurch earthquake victims.

During the 2020 lockdown, the club was asked to supply quilts to people in need as the city headed into winter and it gave 105.

Kay Booth went along to one of those initial classes.

"I was a very good student, I did my homework."

She went on to be a founding member of Rose City Quilters and is currently president.

Booth says it is almost like a hidden community until people know about quilting then realise how many people love it.

"I love the feel of fabric, I love the ability to create my own quilts."

Booth says all of us have a creative side.

"[Quilting] allows that to sing away in your own head and you don't have to explain yourself to anybody else."

If people like your quilt great, but it's a form of self-expression, she says.

The Details

What: Celebration of Quilts

When: October 23-24, 10am-4pm

Where: Community Leisure Centre

Entry: $5 at door, children under 14 free if accompanied by an adult