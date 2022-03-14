Rose City Aikido head instructor Sapphira Murray (centre) works with Ella Clifford and Matty Simes. Photo / Judith Lacy

A course to help adults with disabilities defend themselves is proving so successful there's already talk of running another.

After learning clients didn't always feel safe out and about, Choices NZ life coach Robyn Poole approached aikido instructor Sapphira Murray to teach the basics of the Japanese martial art.

From Wellington, Murray established Rose City Aikido in Palmerston North last May. She has been doing aikido most of her life and her parents met at a dojo in Japan.

Murray says aikido's principles are different from other martial arts with a focus on getting out of the way, and feeling centred, calm and comfortable in your own body.

The nine participants are learning what to do if someone grabs them, how to stand and how to move.

The lessons, tailored for the Choices NZ clients, seek to build muscle memory and reflexes.

The day the Manawatū Guardian visited, participants were learning to fall properly so they didn't hurt themselves. They had been walking on their knees to build up flexibility in their toes and quads.

Three weeks into the 10-week course, Murray had already noticed progress not just technically but socially due to the partner work. Participants are so gentle and caring with each other, she says.

They can sit in the blue zone if they are not sure about the exercise; this also means they don't need to panic or disrupt the class.

Poole says people with intellectual disabilities can find it hard to make friends as they often can't go visiting or don't know social cues. She has already noticed participants making friends at the course, discovering social boundaries, and how to regulate their emotions around other people.

As a life coach, Poole works with people with disabilities and health needs to help them achieve their goals, which could be going flatting, getting a job, or making friends. Choices NZ helps people live mainstream mana-enhancing lives with something to get up for.

Murray says it is important self defence is accessible to everyone.

"Aikido is a wonderful martial art as it does not teach participants to be aggressive or initiate fighting but is intended as a resource for just in case."

Choices NZ is part of the IHC Group.