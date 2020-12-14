Rongotea Pool upgrade requires $70,000

Rongotea Pool needs $70,000 to complete stage 2 in the Save our Pool campaign.

The Rongotea community is on a drive to Save our Pool.

The sun shone on the official opening of the Rongotea Pool earlier this month.

But the community still has a way to go with $70,000 to be raised for stage 2.

Buying a pool key for swimming over the summer was one way the community raised money.

Save our Pool committee member Lucy Bishop says fundraising will start in earnest in 2021 for stage 2.

"A new filter system and heat pump are on the to-buy list for stage 2 as the current system is on its last legs.

"The heat pump install will lengthen our swimming season," said Bishop.

Purchasing a sponsorship board for $200 is another fundraiser with the family name inscribed on the board.

The changing room roof will need to be upgraded and the filter shed will also need to be upgraded to house the new system.

Pool covers, and installing the wave wall contributed by the community will seal stage 2 in the Save our Pool campaign.

This year stage 1 was completed with new tiles and a Myrtha liner installed in the pool, and the fence and changing rooms were painted.

For more information and to help with the Save our Pool fundraising campaign: Facebook saverongoteacommunitypool where messages can be left and a phone number to contact to buy a sponsorship board.