Roger Wilson is returning to the Globe Theatre stage in Palmerston North on Sunday.

One of New Zealand’s most experienced singers is returning to the Globe Theatre stage.

This Sunday, Roger Wilson will be joined by Palmerston North’s own Guy Donaldson to entertain the audience with “a whimsical approach to senior years in the world of music”. The duo call the performance “Seniors but Still in Form”.

It will be the Globe Sunday Matinee concert for April.

Wilson, originally from Dunedin, studied in Zurich, Detmold and Cologne, beginning his professional career in Germany, France and Switzerland in the 1970s.

Since 1978, he has lived in Wellington and has a comprehensive concert and opera repertoire. Wilson has been engaged frequently as a soloist by the NZSO, NZ Opera and other orchestras, opera companies and choirs throughout New Zealand. He is also known as a recitalist, broadcaster and recording artist.

He’s also a familiar face and voice to Palmerston North audiences, having been a frequent soloist in the city over the years. From 1976, he has sung in recitals at Massey University accompanied by Donaldson at the piano, and has also performed with the Palmerston North Choral Society and Renaissance Singers in concerts when Donaldson was their conductor and music director.

Wilson last performed on the Globe stage a couple of years ago, when he performed Schubert’s great song cycle A Winter’s Journey completely from memory, accompanied by Donaldson on the piano.

“Seniors but Still in Form” will include plenty of reflections on a good life, such as are found in the Sings Harry song cycle of Douglas Lilburn, or in some of Brahms and Schubert’s songs, while in Ravel’s Don Quixote songs, the old man is clearly somewhat foolish.

However, some of the songs come from the pen of composers who were at their peak in the latter stages of their lives, such as Schubert’s Swan Song cycle, or Rossini’s collection Sins of Old Age.

The programme promises to offer a variety of styles and moods, including plenty of light-hearted moments.

The Details

What: Seniors but Still in Form

Where: Globe Theatre

When: Sunday, April 28, 2.30pm

Tickets: Entry by koha, recommended from $5