River Stop Awapuni celebrates the Palmerston North suburb's rich history

Music, Tea and Tales organiser Bev Page with guest speakers Dawn and Murray Griffin. Photo / Judith Lacy

All things Awapuni were celebrated at Music, Tea and Tales - River Stop Awapuni's contribution to Local History Week.

The music came from Robert Cleaver, the tea from the venue Boho Cafe and the tales from Awapuni residents.

Organised by River Stop Awapuni, the event was held on November 3 and recorded for future generations to enjoy by Manawatū People's Radio. Awapuni can be translated as blocked river.

Murray and Dawn Griffin, who have lived in Awapuni for 59 years, shared the history of horse racing and horse stables in the suburb.

They recalled a butcher, deli, and gift shop at the shopping centre. Where Boho Cafe is now used to be a fine dining restaurant, then became a bar serving light meals.

The Totara Rd dog pound used to be the milking shed for Awapuni Hospital farm.

Four Square Awapuni owner Vijay Patel, who has been running the store for 31 years, said Awapuni is a wonderful community. He recalled the days when the rubbish dump was the main attraction and how busy Maxwells Line was on Sundays with visitors to the hospital.

Community librarian Laura Clifford spoke about the history of the suburb's library, which was opened in 1987 by then mayor Paul Rieger. The building used to be a wine shop. In 1996 the council proposed closing the library but in the face of strong community opposition backed down. In 2007, it doubled its footprint.

A video of Awapuni resident Jennifer Burr reading her poem about trucks carrying concrete up and down College St was played.

A River Stop project last year captured on video stories from the suburb that can be accessed from QR codes outside buildings in the shopping centre.

Todd Taiepa, principal Māori adviser at Palmerston North City Council, said iwi appreciate the community is embracing the identity of the river and giving consideration to its health.

The event coincided with Boho's fifth birthday. Owner Jeanine Gribbin said the cafe wouldn't have been possible without the support of the wonderful community, which embraced the eatery even before the doors opened.