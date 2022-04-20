Outgoing Palmerston North Methodist Social Services general manager Kim Penny with her replacement, Rik Te Tau. Photo / Judith Lacy

Methodist Social Services is one of Palmerston North's most loved institutions.

Its new general manager, Rik Te Tau, says it is here for the right reasons and joining the organisation feels like the right path for him.

He has come from Palmerston North Salvation Army where he was the community ministries manager for five years.

Prior to that, the social worker managed drug and alcohol, mental health, and community health services for various providers.

The Naenae boy first trained as a chef. He says no matter how many times he tries to run from social work it keeps biting him in the butt.

Methodist Social Services is the heart of Palmerston North and there is a real genuineness of community spirit towards it.

Te Tau says he and his family have good connections in the community and they are committed to moving Manawatū forward.

He has been with his male partner for about 20 years and they have four whāngai children aged 8 to 25.

"It's a very accepting community, Palmerston North. It's much different to anywhere else."

One of the issues facing the community services sector is a lack of counsellors, he says. MSS cannot keep up with the demand.

Outgoing Methodist Social Services general manager Kim Penny says often people don't think of counselling as a career path, but it and youth work are good careers with lots of opportunities. She has been lobbying for a paid social service apprenticeship, similar to what there is for tradies who can earn as they train.

Te Tau says a shortage of rental properties is another issue. As landlords' responsibilities increase property owners are less likely to try the rental market and as property rises in value they are more likely to sell it.

Penny, who has been the general manager for six years, is hitting the pause button. She always said she was going to do five years at MSS - somehow it became six.

She is studying bicultural professional supervision at Te Wananga o Aotearoa and will remain the chairwoman of Palmerston North Community Services Council.

Penny has noticed the Government's lunches in schools programme has had a positive impact on food bank demand. Families used to ask for items to go in kids' lunches, particularly at the start of the school year as they had to pay fees and buy uniforms.

MSS has also received short-term funding for its food bank from the Government. This funding means MSS can run a much more resourced service than before when it was doing so on the smell of an oily rag and donations from the public.

Penny says the community rallies around MSS when it needs support, for example when its Main St office started to leak.

She says she is leaving the organisation in good heart. There will always be problems and struggles but the community has got its back and a great professional team is in place.

Te Tau is looking forward to what the future holds. "It definitely feels like we are on the right path and the right direction."