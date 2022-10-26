Arlo from Whanganui is a paid-up member of Riders Against Cancer. Photo / Supplied

When Danny Harrison's daughter told him she had stage three breast cancer, she said she was going to die.

Harrison told her it doesn't work that way - mums and dads die first.

"As a father, it's your biggest nightmare."

He had a good cry and then set his mind on what he could do to support his daughter.

He also made a deal with the "big guy in the sky", saying if he saved Harrison's daughter, Harrison would make a difference in the world. So he formed Riders Against Cancer, which will celebrate its first anniversary on New Year's Day.

The group now has more than 50 members and holds weekly rides, plus events such as Show n Shine in Palmerston North in November.

It raises money for cancer-related causes, and provides support where it can.

Riders Against Cancer is a registered charity and has donated to the Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer Foundation, and a private fundraiser. Members have also supported three other fundraising rides.

Riders are asked to donate a few dollars to the kitty for each weekend ride they do.

Riders Against Cancer members like to hit the road and ride as a group, plus raise funds for cancer-related causes. Photo / Fraser Kitt

Rides are well organised with a focus on safety not speed, Harrison says. There are ride captains at the front and back, and one of the members has more than 30 years' experience as a medic.

"We are not into speed, we want to start the ride and finish the ride together."

Harrison says it is not that hard to get on a motorbike, forget about the world and ride with your mates and meet new people.

Harrison, who is the group's president, lives in Foxton Beach and runs a handyman business.

Jo Dean is the group's event and sponsorship co-ordinator. She is an early childhood lecturer and rides pillion.

"Everyone has a cancer story. Be it themselves or someone close to them, cancer affects those around us," Dean says. "Although the cancer story is different for everyone, it is never easy."

She enjoys the connections with the group and the way they support one another.

Being on a motorbike heightens all her senses, plus she is away from technology and no one can contact her or pin her down. "You can't do anything else, you have just got to take it in."

The range of bikes, riders and experience is diverse, and leads to some interesting conversations and many new friendships. Riders come from around the lower North Island.

Harrison says a big part of Riders Against Cancer's success is it has got the right people on the committee. They know what they are doing and support one another. It is not a motorbike club but a non-profit organisation, and all makes and models of motorbikes are welcome.

Harrison's daughter is now healthy, in remission, and getting on with her life.

As well as bikes to admire at Show n Shine, there will be Kiwiana-style sausages, a coffee cart, merchandise for sale, spot prizes, and an auction.

There will be prizes for best-looking men's bike, women's bike, and trike. Show registration is $20 a bike and closes on November 6.

For more information about the group go to racnz.co.nz or find R.A.C - Riders Against Cancer Inc on Facebook.

The Details

What: Show n Shine

When: Saturday, November 12, 10am-2pm

Where: The Square

Entry: Free