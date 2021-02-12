Rhubarb Rouge to host Drag at Te Manawa in Palmerston North

Performers light up the stage at a previous Te Manawa drag show.

After the success of the year's first event, the lights go up at Te Manawa again on March 13 for another Drag at Te Manawa event. It's a chance to kick up your heels and enjoy a spectacular array of song, dance and scintillating outfits.



The evening will be hosted by local queen Rhubarb Rouge. She tore up the stage as a contestant on the second season of TVNZ's House of Drag, and a fearless and fiery approach to her craft even caught the eye of Michelle Visage, now filming Ru Paul's Drag Race in New Zealand.

Rhubarb Rouge will play mother hen to a full line-up of drag artists, who each bring their own distinct flavour of fun and frivolity to the stage. Ruby Dax is from Palmerston North, while Felicity Frockaccino and Kelly Fornia come from further afield.

The show begins at 8pm, but the doors will be open from 7pm. Everyone needs to make sure they're dressed to impress, as there will be prizes for those whose glad rags shine a little brighter than everyone else's.



Tickets for the adults-only event are $32, available from the Te Manawa front desk or www.iticket.co.nz.