Review: The Boss Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show slick and memorable

Springsteen fans of all ages lapped up The Boss tribute show on Saturday. Photo / Matt Booth Photography

The Boss Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show

Regent on Broadway

Saturday, June 19

Reviewed by Judith Lacy

The hype was high, the delivery even higher. It's 50 stars for this home-grown tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The lighting alone was worth the price of admission. I kept marvelling at the creativity and the violet and white lights playing on the Regent's decorative walls were a sight to behold.

Most of the members of the E Street Band are from Manawatū and those that aren't don't hail from too far away. These seven men and one woman range in age from 19 to early 70s and they are no bit pieces there to support lead singer Dean Shaw. Their musicianship, energy, enthusiasm and interaction with each other are first class. It's hard to believe they have day jobs such as building homes and funeral directing.

The standing ovation at the end was well-deserved and the use of the stage over the orchestra pit added another dimension to a show that had me still buzzing 24 hours later. That is the kind of freight train you want running through your head.

Even the introduction of the band and crew was entertaining and I loved how the spotlight first went on the tech guys at the back of the theatre. A nice touch.

When I interviewed Shaw he described Springsteen as a lyrical genius. He'll get no argument from me on that score. Unlike some tribute bands - including professional ones, Shaw's diction, fitness and skill is such we got to hear and savour those lyrics.

Shaw spoke of filling us up with Springsteen food and fuel and he and the band certainly did. The dogs on Main St weren't howling, the cats on Batt St were purring.

I'm not sure what it is with men and saxophones but my usually restrained friend, AC, was anything but when Connor Hurnard started playing. He certainly looked the part in black shirt and pants, topped off with a black hat. Hurnard, 19, even made playing the flute look sexy.

Shaw told us it was 10 years to the day since E Street saxophonist Clarence Clemons died.

When we entered the theatre, AC commented she had just spotted a saxophone and would be weak on her knees soon. The smokey, scarlet stage stacked with instruments that greeted us was a sight. "It just looks exciting without them playing," she said.

The audience ranged from children and teens to a woman who looked much older than my mother filming the show with her smartphone.

The only could-do-better goes to a small number of the crowd who acted like they were in a pub with a jukebox in the corner. Seriously, just because musicians are from Manawatū doesn't mean they aren't talented and don't deserve respect.

The show was about three hours including a short interval - excellent value for money. The nine musicians start their South Island tour on July 9.